Side effect(s) of Etanercept

Read the side effects of Etanercept as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious adverse effects
Increase in serious infections including fungal infections and tuberculosis and cancers like lymphomas.
Heart
Congestive Heart failure, heart attack.
Central Nervous System
Seizures, headache, dizziness, stroke, demyelinating diseases, inflammation of nerves, aseptic meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain in the absence of infection), hydrocephalus (abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within brain).
Skin
Rash, hair loss, worsening psoriasis, inflammation of blood vessels in skin, skin cancer, severe allergic reactions.
Eye and ENT
Inflammation of eyes, nose and throat.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, stomach upset, altered sense of taste, loss of appetite, diarrhea, dry mouth, inflammation of the digestive system, perforation of the intestine.
Genitourinary
Kidney stone, kidney damage, urinary tract infection.
Blood
Decrease in red blood cells, white blood cells and /or platelets, lymph node swelling.
Liver
Liver inflammation.
Local
Injection-site reactions (erythema and/or itching, pain, or swelling).
Metabolic
Increase in blood sugar, weight gain.
Musculoskeletal
Inflammation of bursa, muscles, joint pain, lupus-like syndrome.
Respiratory
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, difficulty in breathing, lung disease.
Miscellaneous
Autoimmune reaction, inflammation of veins, flu like syndrome, Sarcoidosis.
Other Precautions :
*If you miss a dose, contact your doctor or pharmacist.