Side effect(s) of Eptifibatide

Read the side effects of Eptifibatide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Allergic Reactions
-
Easy bruising or bleeding, pink or red-colored urine, black stool, coffee-ground vomit, one-sided weakness, vision problems, confusion, slurred speech.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Blood
-
Reduced platelets, cerebral, GI, and lung bleeding, acute profound thrombocytopenia, fatal bleeding events.
Local
-
Overall incidence of major bleeding, major bleeding.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor complete blood counts, serum creatinine levels regularly.