Side effect(s) of Chlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Chlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, cramping, constipation, gastric irritation, nausea and loss of appetite.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Hypersensitivity
-
Respiratory distress, lung swelling, photosensitivity, fever, hives, rash and bleeding.
Metabolic
-
Electrolyte imbalance.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle spasm.
Nervous System/Psychiatric
-
Fainting, tingling, dizziness, headache and restlessness.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney dysfunction/inflammation.
Skin
-
Redness, hair loss and skin inflammation.
Special Senses
-
Blurred vision and distortion in color vision.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.