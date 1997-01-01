Side effect(s) of Chlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Chlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness.- Low blood pressure.- Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, cramping, constipation, gastric irritation, nausea and loss of appetite.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Respiratory distress, lung swelling, photosensitivity, fever, hives, rash and bleeding.- Electrolyte imbalance.- Muscle spasm.- Fainting, tingling, dizziness, headache and restlessness.- Kidney dysfunction/inflammation.- Redness, hair loss and skin inflammation.- Blurred vision and distortion in color vision.- Impotence.* Avoid excess dosage.