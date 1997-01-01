Side effect(s) of Capecitabine

Read the side effects of Capecitabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal hemorrhage constipation, upper abdominal pain and indigestion.- Hand-and-Foot Syndrome, hair loss, rash and redness.- Injection site pain, irritation, swelling, fatigue, fever, chest pain, back pain, weakness and lethargy.- Dizziness, depression, sleep disorders, headache and abnormal taste.- Loss of appetite.- Eye inflammation and loss of vision.- Decreased white blood cells.- Nosebleed, cough and sore throat.* Avoid excess dosage.