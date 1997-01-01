Side effect(s) of Capecitabine

Read the side effects of Capecitabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal Disorders
-
Diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal hemorrhage constipation, upper abdominal pain and indigestion.
Skin
-
Hand-and-Foot Syndrome, hair loss, rash and redness.
General
-
Injection site pain, irritation, swelling, fatigue, fever, chest pain, back pain, weakness and lethargy.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, depression, sleep disorders, headache and abnormal taste.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite.
Eye
-
Eye inflammation and loss of vision.
Blood
-
Decreased white blood cells.
Respiratory
-
Nosebleed, cough and sore throat.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.