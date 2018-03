Read the side effects of Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Eye irritation, redness, swelling of the eyelids, sensitivity to bright light and blurred vision.- Fever, irritability, fast pulse, irregular heartbeat, mental confusion, difficulty in urinating, dry mouth and red or dry skin.* In may lead to electrolyte imbalance, take proper fluids and diet.