Side effect(s) of Apomorphine

Read the side effects of Apomorphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor.- Weakness and dehydration.- Sleeplessness, headache, depression, anxiety, worsening of Parkinson's disease, confusion and fatigue.- Muscle/Joint pain, limb pain and back pain, pain spreading to the arm or shoulder.- Constipation and diarrhea.- Congestive heart failure, fast or pounding heart beat, slow heart rate, heavy feeling.- Difficulty in breathing, cough.- Urinary tract infection, penis erection that is painful or lasts 4 hours or longer.* Avoid alcohol consumption while taking this medication.