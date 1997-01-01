Side effect(s) of Apomorphine

Read the side effects of Apomorphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor.
Body as Whole
-
Weakness and dehydration.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, headache, depression, anxiety, worsening of Parkinson's disease, confusion and fatigue.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/Joint pain, limb pain and back pain, pain spreading to the arm or shoulder.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation and diarrhea.
Heart
-
Congestive heart failure, fast or pounding heart beat, slow heart rate, heavy feeling.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, penis erection that is painful or lasts 4 hours or longer.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption while taking this medication.