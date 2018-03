Drugs for Xenophobia

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Xenophobia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Xenophobia Clonazepam Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures. Trade Names : More... Oxazepam Oxazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety and insomnia. Trade Names : Paroxetine Paroxetine is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More... Sertraline Sertraline is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, and social anxiety disorder. It increases the amounts of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...