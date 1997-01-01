Drugs for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Peppermint oil reduces spasms of the digestive tract. It is prescribed for various stomach and intestinal disorders. It is used to relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome
(IBS) including abdominal cramps, pain
and bloating
(feeling of a full and tight abdomen).
It is also used as carminative to facilitate the expulsion of gas from the digestive tract. Peppermint oil has also been used topically to treat the common cold, tension headache
, muscle aches, nerve pain and itching because of its cooling effect.
Peppermint oil is used traditionally in herbal tea, mouth freshener, to reduce stress and improve concentration or alertness.