Drugs for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital is an anticholinergic and barbiturate combination, prescribed for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and intestinal inflammation.

Chlordiazepoxide and Clidinium Bromide Chlordiazepoxide and Clidinium Bromide contains benzodiazepine and anticholinergic agents (antispasmodics), prescribed for ulcer and irritable bowel syndrome. Trade Names :

Dicyclomine Dicyclomine is an anticholinergic, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome. Trade Names : More...

Eluxadoline Eluxadoline is a drug that is prescribed for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition which causes abdominal cramps, stomach pain, bloating, and either diarrhea or constipation in the absence of any specific abnormality of the digestive tract. The drug decreases bowel movements by acting on certain molecules in the digestive tract called mu-opioid receptors.

Isopropamide Isopropamide is used for the treatment of peptic ulcer. It is also used for the treatment of other gastrointestinal disorders like nervous dyspepsia and irritable bowel syndrome along with trifluoperazine Trade Names :

Levosulpiride Levosulpiride is an antipsychotic and prokinetic agent, prescribed for dyspepsia, gastro-esophageal reflux disease, and irritable bowel syndrome. Trade Names : More...

Linaclotide Linaclotide is an experimental peptide agonist, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

Lubiprostone Lubiprostone is a chloride channel activator, prescribed for chronic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. Trade Names :

Mebeverine Mebeverine is a musculotropic antispasmodic agent without atropic, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome, and GI tract spasm. Trade Names : More...

Mosapride Mosapride is a gastroprokinetic agent, prescribed for acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion. Trade Names : More...

Peppermint oil Peppermint oil reduces spasms of the digestive tract. It is prescribed for various stomach and intestinal disorders. It is used to relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) including abdominal cramps, pain and bloating (feeling of a full and tight abdomen). It is also used as carminative to facilitate the expulsion of gas from the digestive tract. Peppermint oil has also been used topically to treat the common cold, tension headache , muscle aches, nerve pain and itching because of its cooling effect. Peppermint oil is used traditionally in herbal tea, mouth freshener, to reduce stress and improve concentration or alertness. Trade Names :