Drugs for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Eluxadoline

Eluxadoline is a drug that is prescribed for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition which causes abdominal cramps, stomach pain, bloating, and either diarrhea or constipation in the absence of any specific abnormality of the digestive tract. The drug decreases bowel movements by acting on certain molecules in the digestive tract called mu-opioid receptors.

Linaclotide

Linaclotide is an experimental peptide agonist, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil reduces spasms of the digestive tract. It is prescribed for various stomach and intestinal disorders. It is used to relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) including abdominal cramps, pain and bloating (feeling of a full and tight abdomen). It is also used as carminative to facilitate the expulsion of gas from the digestive tract. Peppermint oil has also been used topically to treat the common cold, tension headache, muscle aches, nerve pain and itching because of its cooling effect. Peppermint oil is used traditionally in herbal tea, mouth freshener, to reduce stress and improve concentration or alertness.
Trade Names :
Clenora-MP

Psyllium

Psyllium is a fiber laxative, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome, and constipation. It absorbs water and swelling in the intestines. This helps the stool form the bulk necessary to be easily passed.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome – Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment

Irritable Bowel Syndrome – Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.
About - Causes - Symptoms and Signs - Diagnosis - Treatment and Prognosis - FAQs - Reference -


