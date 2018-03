Drugs for Giardiasis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Giardiasis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Giardiasis Furazolidone Furazolidone is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for giardiasis and cholera. Trade Names : More... Mepacrine Mepacrine is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for giardiasis and lupus erythematosus. Trade Names : Nitazoxanide Nitazoxanide is an antiprotozoal compound, effective in treating diarrhea caused by Cryptosporidium and Giardia. Trade Names : More... Satranidazole Satranidazole is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for liver abscess, giardiasis and trichomoniasis. Trade Names : More... Secnidazole Secnidazole is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for giardiasis and amoebiasis. Trade Names : More... Tinidazole Tinidazole is an anti-parasitic, prescribed for trichomoniasis, giardiasis, bacterial vaginosis, and amebiasis. Trade Names : More...