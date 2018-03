Drugs for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Abciximab This medication prevent blood clotting by interfering with clumping of platelets. Trade Names : Dilazep Dilazep is an adrenergic alpha-agonist, prescribed for coronary heart disease. Trade Names : Prep Kit for Technetium Tc99 Sestamibi Prep Kit for Technetium Tc99 Sestamibi is a myocardial perfusion agent, prescribed for detecting coronary artery disease.