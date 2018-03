List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Acute Ear Infection. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Acute Ear Infection

Benzocaine Benzocaine is a local anesthetic used to treat painful conditions such as mouth ulcers, sore throat, before inserting instruments into the rectum or vagina for examination. Trade Names : More...

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections. Trade Names : More...

Dexamethasone Ophthalmic- Otic Dexamethasone Ophthalmic- Otic is an ophthalmic corticosteroid, prescribed for swelling, itching, redness and irritation of the eyes.