Thyroid And Antithyroid Agents
Antithyroid - ICD Code -Y42.2
This medication is a pro-drug, prescribed for hyperthyroidism.
This medication is an antithyroid agent, prescribed for hyperthyroidism.
This medication is an antithyroid agent, prescribed for hyperthyroidism.
Thyroid - ICD Code -Y42.1
This medication is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism.
This medication is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for myxedema.
This medication is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism.
This medication is a hormone of the thyroid gland, prescribed for hypothyroidism (deficiency in the production of thyroid hormone).
This medication is a dried and powdered form of thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism, TSH suppression (in thyroid cancer, nodules, goiters, and enlargement in chronic thyroiditis).
Thyroid, Desiccated
This medication is a recombinant human thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), used as an adjunctive diagnostic tool for serum thyroglobulin (Tg) testing with or without radioiodine in thyroid cancer patients.