Thyroid And Antithyroid Agents

Antithyroid - ICD Code -Y42.2

Carbimazole This medication is a pro-drug, prescribed for hyperthyroidism.

Methimazole This medication is an antithyroid agent, prescribed for hyperthyroidism.

Propylthiouracil This medication is an antithyroid agent, prescribed for hyperthyroidism.

Thyroid - ICD Code -Y42.1

Levothyroxine This medication is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism.

Liothyronine This medication is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for myxedema.

Liotrix This medication is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism.

Thyroglobulin This medication is a hormone of the thyroid gland, prescribed for hypothyroidism (deficiency in the production of thyroid hormone).

Thyroid -Dessicated This medication is a dried and powdered form of thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism, TSH suppression (in thyroid cancer, nodules, goiters, and enlargement in chronic thyroiditis).

