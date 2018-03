Central Nervous System Stimulants

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts This combination medication belongs to central nervous system stimulants class, prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with counseling and special education.

Dexmethylphenidate Hcl This medication is the dextrorotatory enantiomer of methylphenidate, prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Pemoline This medication is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Crystalline Xanthine Alkaloid - ICD Code -Y50.8