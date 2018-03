Antiseptics

ICD Code -Y52.5

Resorcinol This medication is a dihydroxy benzene, prescribed for acne, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders.

ICD Code -Y56.0

Cetrimide This medication is a skin antiseptic and disinfectant prescribed for seborrhoeic dermatitis and wound cleansing.

ICD Code -Y56.9