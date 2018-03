Antiglaucoma Agents

ICD Code -Y56.5

Apraclonidine This medication is an alpha-2-adrenergic agonist, prescribed for short-term treatment of glaucoma in people who are taking other medications for this condition and still have increased pressure in the eye.

Betaxolol Ophthalmic This medication is an ophthalmic beta-blocker, prescribed for glaucoma.

Dichlorphenamide This medication is a sulfonamide and carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma.

Dipivefrin Ophthalmic This medication is a prodrug of epinephrine, prescribed for glaucoma, a condition in which increased eye pressure can lead to gradual loss of vision.

Dorzolamide/Timolol This medication is prescribed for controlling eye pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or glaucoma.

Levobunolol (Ophthalmic) This medication is an ophthalmic beta-blocker, prescribed for open-angle glaucoma.

Pilocarpine Ophthalmic This medication is a cholinergic agonist, prescribed for glaucoma.

Tafluprost This medication is a prostaglandin analogue, prescribed for raised intraocular pressure in open angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Timolol Ophthalmic This medication is a non-selective beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack, and migraine headaches.

Travoprost This medication is a synthetic prostaglandin F analogue, prescribed for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.