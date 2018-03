Antibacterials And Antibiotics

ICD Code -Y40

Colistimethate Injection This medication is a polymyxin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by bacteria.

Quiniodochlor This medication is a antibacterial agent, prescribed for dermatophytosis, mycosis barbae, seborrhoeic dermatitis, infected eczema, furunculosis and pityriasis versicolor (athlete’s foot).

ICD Code -Y56