Anti- Adrenergic Blockers - Peripherally Acting

ICD Code -Y51.8

Doxazosin This medication is an alpha blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and benign prostatic hyperplasia (an enlarged prostate).

Phenoxybenzamine This medication is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and sweating caused by a certain kind of tumor.

Prazosin This medication is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Terazosin This medication is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

ICD Code -Y52.5