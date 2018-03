Amebicides

ICD Code -Y41.3

lodoquinol

Metronidazole This medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections.

Nitazoxanide This medication is an antiprotozoal compound, effective in treating diarrhea caused by Cryptosporidium and Giardia.

Ornidazole This medication is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for amoebic dysentery.