Venetoclax and its Interactions with Food and Herbs

Venetoclax interaction with Food and Herbs. - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Venetoclax
Venetoclax is a BCL-2 (B - cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor which is prescribed for the treatment of a type of white blood cell cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in patients whose tumor cells lack a part of the 17th chromosome (a specific gene alteration known as 17p deletion). It is prescribed
Venetoclax Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice, Seville Oranges and Star Fruit: CYP3A inhibitors like grapefruit juice, seville oranges and starfruit when taken along with venclexta increase the concentration of the serum drug level resulting in side effects like tumor lysis syndrome (fast and abnormal breakdown of cancer cells leading to kidney failure and even death).
St. John's Wort: Intake of St. John's Wort with venetoclax decreases the concentration of the drug and reduces its effectiveness.
Fatty meal: Fatty meal increases the oral bioavailability of venetoclax.
How to Take the Medication - Venetoclax
Venetoclax comes in the form of a film-coated tablet to be taken once daily by mouth. It should be taken with meals and water. You should take only the recommended amount of the drug. Do not take additional dose on the same day if the drug causes vomiting. Read the prescription leaflet carefully and follow the instructions exactly as directed.