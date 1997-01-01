Tramadol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Tramadol interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Tramadol
Tramadol is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain in adults.
Tramadol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice:: Grapefruit juice inhibits the intestinal cytochrome enzyme which plays a vital role in the first pass metabolism of tramadol, thereby increasing its levels.
Tramadol Interactions with Alcohol
Taking alcohol with tramadol to enhance its euphoric effects is likely to cause dangerous side effects such as drowsiness, numbness, impaired coordination, loss of consciousness and enhanced euphoria.
How to Take the Medication - Tramadol
You can take tramadol with food or on an empty stomach. Swallow it as whole. Do not crush, chew or split the tablet or capsule.