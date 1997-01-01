Timolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Timolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Timolol
Timolol Oral is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and to prevent heart pain and recurrence of heart attacks.
Timolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Bananas, sweet potatoes, nuts and other foods rich in potassium when taken along with timolol can cause an increase in blood potassium levels.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Timolol Interactions with Alcohol
Timolol alone can cause drowsiness, dizziness or fainting, lightheadedness and blurred vision. Drinking alcohol while taking timolol can increase the drowsiness and dizziness which in turn increase the risk of accidental injury.
Timolol Interactions with Caffeine
Intake of caffeine with timolol can decrease the effectiveness of the drug. Therefore, avoid eating or drinking caffeine containing food items and beverages while taking timolol.
How to Take the Medication - Timolol
Timolol is available in the form of tablet to be taken once or twice a day. Stick to the recommended dose and follow the instructions exactly as directed by your doctor. Don't take double the dose at a time to compensate the missed dose. Try to take medicine around the same time every day to remember the dose. Don't stop the medicine suddenly as it may lead to some severe side effects. Your doctor may decrease the dose gradually, according to your condition. Timolol is also available as eye drops.