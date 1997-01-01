Temazepam and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Temazepam interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Temazepam
Temazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia.
Temazepam Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit: Temazepam interacts with grapefruit leading to increased plasma concentration of the drug and central nervous system (CNS) depressant effects.
Tobacco Products Cigarette smoking with temazepam may decrease the effectiveness of the drug.
Temazepam Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol adds to the the effect of temazepam on the central nervous system resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skills.
How to Take the Medication - Temazepam
Temazepam comes as a capsule to take directly by mouth. Usually it is recommended to take it at bedtime since you will feel sleepy immediately after taking it. You must have 7-8 hours of sleep after this medicine. If you are asked to take it regularly, don't stop taking without talking to your doctor. Because, stopping the drug suddenly will make you feel more depressed.