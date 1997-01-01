Rosuvastatin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Rosuvastatin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Rosuvastatin
Rosuvastatin is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem. It is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor (statin). It slows the production of cholesterol in the body.
Trade Names
Rosuvastatin Interactions with Food and Herbs
Fatty Foods: Fatty foods may decrease the effectiveness of the rosuvastatin in lowering cholesterol levels in the blood.
Rosuvastatin Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol intake can increase the risk of liver damage caused by rosuvastatin.
How to Take the Medication - Rosuvastatin
Rosuvastatin comes in the form of a tablet. It should be administered once a day on an empty stomach or with food. Follow the given instructions carefully. Don't exceed the recommended dose on your own. You should not stop taking medicine suddenly even if you feel well.