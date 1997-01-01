Quinidine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Quinidine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Quinidine
Quinidine is an antiarrhythmic, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythms. It is also used for malaria.
Trade Names
Quinidine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Avoid grapefruit juice when you are on quinidine as it may increase the side effects of the drug by raising the concentration of the drug in blood.
High Salt Diet: Switching from a low salt diet to a high salt diet could possibly lower the amount of quinidine in the blood stream.
Quinidine Interactions with Alcohol
Dizziness can occur while taking alcohol with quinidine.
How to Take the Medication - Quinidine
Quinidine comes in the form of a tablet to take by mouth. The short acting formulation can be taken for 3-4 times in a day. The long acting formulation is usually taken by 2-3 times in a day. Follow the given instructions exactly. Do not stop taking medicine on your own even if you feel better.