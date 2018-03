Pravastatin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Pravastatin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Pravastatin Pravastatin Interactions with Food and Herbs Fatty Foods: Fatty foods may decrease the effectiveness of pravastatin in lowering cholesterol.





Pravastatin Interactions with Alcohol Pravastatin and alcohol combination may increase the risk of serious side effects like liver problems.



How to Take the Medication - Pravastatin Pravastatin comes in the form of a tablet to take orally. You may take it once a day preferably in the evening with food or on an empty stomach. Read the prescription label and follow the instructions exactly as directed. Don't exceed or reduce the dose on your own. You should not stop the use of the medicine suddenly even if you feel well.