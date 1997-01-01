Perindopril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Perindopril interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Perindopril
Perindopril is a long-acting ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure.
Trade Names
Perindopril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salt Substitutes: If you are taking perindopril, you should avoid sodium, calcium and magnesium-rich foods. This combination may affect the blood pressure-reducing effect of perindopril.
Perindopril Interactions with Alcohol
Taking alcohol with perindopril is not recommended.
How to Take the Medication - Perindopril
Perindopril is available in the form of tablet. You can take it 1-2 times in a day. Strictly follow the instructions given by your doctor and on the prescription label. Stick to the recommended dose. Try to take the medicine around the same time every day. You should not stop taking medicine suddenly without talking to your doctor.