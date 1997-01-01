Palbociclib and its Interactions with Food and Herbs

Palbociclib interaction with Food and Herbs. - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Palbociclib
Palbociclib is a kinase inhibitor which is prescribed along with letrazole (an aromatase inhibitor) for the treatment of certain type of hormone receptor positive breast cancer (estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer) in postmenopausal
Palbociclib Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Intake of grapefruit juice with palbociclib might increase the plasma concentration of the drug.
St. John's Wort: Being an enzyme inducer, St. John's Wort might decrease the serum drug level of palbociclib.
How to Take the Medication - Palbociclib
Palbociclib comes in the form of a capsule to be taken orally by mouth along with food. It is usually taken in combination with letrazole or fulvestrant for the treatment of breast cancer. Swallow the capsule as a whole. Do not ingest the capsule if it is found to be cracked or broken. Do not take extra dose to compensate the missed dose.