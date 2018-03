Nimodipine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Nimodipine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Nimodipine Nimodipine Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice increases the concentration of nimodipine in the blood stream.





Nimodipine Interactions with Alcohol Alcohol may add to the effects of nimodipine like dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting. You should not take alcohol while taking nimodipine especially when you have to be alert.



How to Take the Medication - Nimodipine Nimodipine comes in the form of a capsule and an oral solution which can be taken either by mouth directly or through the feeding tube. You need to take nimodipine every 4 hours for 21 days continuously. Follow the instructions exactly as given by your doctor. Stick to the recommended dose and don't skip the dose. Even if you feel good do not stop the medicine suddenly without consulting the doctor.