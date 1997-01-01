Nifedipine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Nifedipine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Nifedipine
Nifedipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for angina (chest pain), high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms.
Trade Names
Nifedipine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy root is not recommended with most cardiovascular medications due to the presence of cardiac glycosides in the pleurisy root.
Grapefruit and Juice: Don't take grapefruit and its juice when you are on nifedipine. This combination may alter the effectiveness of the drug.
St. John's Wort: St. John's Wort can alter the blood level of nifedipine and should therefore be avoided with it.
Tobacco: Cigarette smoking will decrease the effectiveness of the drug in conditions like angina. Those who take nifedipine should not use tobacco products.
Nifedipine Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol when taken with nifedipine will worsen the side effects of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Nifedipine
Nifedipine comes in the form of a capsule and as an extended-release tablet. The regular capsule is taken 3-4 times in a day. The extended-release tablet is usually taken once a day on an empty stomach 1 hour before or 2 hours after the meal. Follow the exact directions of your physician. Do not stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor