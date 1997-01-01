Nicorandil and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Nicorandil interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Nicorandil
Nicorandil is a vasodilator, prescribed for angina pectoris (chest pain).
Trade Names
More...
Nicorandil Interactions with Food and Herbs
Tobacco: Tobacco has the ability to reduce and may delay the absorption of the nicorandil as noted in an animal study; though it has not yet been proved in humans, Smoking is not recommended with nicorandil.
Nicorandil Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol with nicorandil can make you faint or feel more dizzy and lightheaded due to a decrease in blood pressure. Therefore avoid taking alcohol with nicorandil.
How to Take the Medication - Nicorandil
Nicorandil is available as a tablet which can be taken with food. Read the patient information leaflet completely before taking medicine. Follow the given instructions exactly as directed.