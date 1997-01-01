Moexipril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Moexipril interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Moexipril
Moexipril Hydrochloride is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.
Moexipril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Moexipril has the capacity to increase potassium level in the blood which can lead to irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges and green leafy vegetables while taking moexipril.
Licorice: Licorice builds up the potassium in the body. If you take moexipril to treat high blood pressure and heart problems, you should not take licorice.
Moexipril Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol combined with moexipril is generally not advisable as it may lead to unwanted side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Moexipril
Moexipril is available in the form of a tablet. You can take it once a day on an empty stomach either one hour before meals or two hours after meals. Follow the directions carefully. Stick to the recommended dose level. If you have any doubt about the medication, consult with your doctor as soon as possible.