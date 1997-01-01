Metolazone and its Interactions with Alcohol

Metolazone interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Metolazone
Metolazone is a quinazoline diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.
Trade Names
More...
Metolazone Interactions with Alcohol
Avoid drinking alcohol with metolazone as it increases the side effects of the drug on the liver and can lead to severe liver problems.
How to Take the Medication - Metolazone
Metolazone comes as a tablet to be taken once a day. It should be taken around the same time every day. Follow the instructions exactly as directed. Do not take this medicine if you have a severe liver problem or if you are unable to urinate properly.