Lypressin and its Interactions with Alcohol

Lypressin interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Lypressin Lypressin Interactions with Alcohol Alcohol may reduce the effect of lypressin by increasing urination.



How to Take the Medication - Lypressin Take lypressin exactly as directed. Don't take double the dose at the same time to compensate a missed dose. Even if you feel good, don't stop the use of the medicine without consulting the doctor.