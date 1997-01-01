Lercanidipine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Lercanidipine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Lercanidipine
Lercanidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.
Trade Names
Lercanidipine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and Juice: Eating or drinking grapefruit and its juice will increase the plasma concentration of the drug resulting in side effects.
High-fat meal: Lercanidipine is not recommended with high-fat meals as high fat meals increase the absorption of the medication.
Lercanidipine Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol may further lower blood pressure.
How to Take the Medication - Lercanidipine
Lercanidipine comes in the form of a tablet to be taken orally. It should be taken once in a day preferably half an hour before food. Swallow the tablet completely. The initially prescribed dose is 10mg per day which may be increased to 20mg after a few weeks. Don't exceed the recommended dose. Do not stop the medicine on your own even if you feel well.