Lacidipine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Lacidipine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Lacidipine
Lacidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.
Trade Names
Lacidipine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and Juice: Eating or drinking grapefruit and its juice will increase the drug levels in the blood.
Lacidipine Interactions with Alcohol
Lacidipine alone can cause headache, dizziness, flushing and ankle swelling. If you take alcohol along with lacidipine, it will add to the side effects of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Lacidipine
Lacidipine is available in the form of a tablet to be taken once a day preferably in the morning with food or on an empty stomach. In the beginning, 2 mg per day is the recommended dose. After 3-4 weeks, the dose may be increased up to 4 mg by your doctor according to your response to the medication. Don't exceed and skip the recommended dose. Strictly follow the instructions given by your doctor.