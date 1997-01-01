Labetalol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Labetalol interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Labetalol
Labetalol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, including high blood pressure during pregnancy.
Trade Names
Labetalol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Labetalol increases the potassium level in the blood. This may be worsened by intake of potassium-rich foods.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Labetalol Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol with labetalol may result in low blood pressure.
How to Take the Medication - Labetalol
While taking beta blockers like labetalol, you should avoid caffeine-containing foods or beverages as caffeine has the ability to decrease the effectiveness of the drug.