Indapamide and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Indapamide interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Indapamide
Indapamide is an oral antihypertensive/diuretic, prescribed for hypertension and edema.
Trade Names
Indapamide Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and juice: Don't eat or drink grapefruit or its juice when you are on indapamide as it can increase the side effects of this drug.
Indapamide Interactions with Alcohol
Taking alcohol with indapamide is risky as alcohol can further increase the drowsiness caused by the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Indapamide
Indapamide comes in the form of a tablet to be taken once a day in the morning. Follow the instructions exactly as given in the prescription and maintain a regular diet as directed by the physician. Do not exceed the recommended dose and do not stop the sudden use of the medicine without consulting the doctor.