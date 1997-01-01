medindia
Heparin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Heparin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.

Drug Name : Heparin

Heparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep venous thrombosis, arterial embolism and pulmonary embolism. It is also used for prevention of blood clot in heart surgery.

Trade Names
Beprin | Beprin (25000iu) | Beprin (50000iu) | Bioclot | Blockasol | Blockasol (25000 iu) | Caprin | Caprin (25000 iu) | Cathflush | Cathflush (10ml) | Celparin (25000 iu) | Celparin (5000 iu) | Contractubex (Skin) (20 gm) | ContractubexWin | Daltehep | Daltehep (10ml) | Daltehep (5000 iu) | Declot (1000 iu) | Declot (1000IU/mL) | Declot (5000 iu) | Declot (5000IU/mL) | Hep -25 | Hep -5 | Heparen | Hepariv -B | Hepgel | Heplock | Heplock (10ml) | Hibor (5000 iu) | Hibor (7500 iu) |
Heparin Interactions with Food and Herbs

Vitamin K Rich Foods: Green leafy vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, coriander, collard greens, spinach, kale, black licorice, turnip greens, Brussels sprouts and avocados which are rich in vitamin K decrease the ability of heparin to prevent blood clotting. Intake of soy foods may affect heparin activity.
Tobacco Products: Smoking may decrease the effectiveness of heparin. Usage of tobacco products while taking heparin will increase the risk of blood clots.
Herbs: Do not take garlic, ginger, ginseng, ginkgo, cannabis, saw palmetto, green tea, papaya, mango or onion with heparin as the combination could alter the risk of bleeding with heparin.


Heparin Interactions with Alcohol

Combination of alcohol and heparin can result in harmful side effects to the liver and severe bleeding in the stomach.

How to Take the Medication - Heparin

Heparin is available in the form of an injection to be administered either by intravenous or subcutaneous routes. Heparin can be used alone or sometimes can be combined with aspirin. Read the prescription label and follow the instructions exactly as directed. Don't exceed or reduce the dose on your own. You should not stop taking medicine suddenly even if you feel well.



