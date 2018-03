Fenofibrate and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Drug Name : Fenofibrate Fenofibrate Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit Juice:The interaction of grapefruit juice with fenofibrate increases the concentration of the drug in the blood stream which may lead to unwanted side effects of the drug.





Fenofibrate Interactions with Alcohol Consuming alcohol while taking fenofibrate can result in liver damage. Therefore avoid the combination of alcohol with fenofibrate.



How to Take the Medication - Fenofibrate Fenofibrate comes in the form of a tablet, a capsule and an extended release tablet. You may take it once a day in a dose of 50 mg to 150 mg preferably with food to reduce the gastrointestinal upset. Follow the instructions exactly as given on the prescription label. Stick to the recommended dose and do not skip a dose. If you forget, take it as soon as you remember. But don't double the dose to make up the forgotten dose. Do not stop the medicine without consulting your doctor.