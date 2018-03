Erithrityl Tetranitrate and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Erithrityl Tetranitrate interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Erithrityl Tetranitrate Erithrityl Tetranitrate Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit: It is better to avoid the combination of erythrityl tetranitrate and grapefruit or its juice.





Erithrityl Tetranitrate Interactions with Alcohol Avoid alcohol when you are on erythrityl tetranitrate as it may cause side effects like dizziness and headache.



How to Take the Medication - Erithrityl Tetranitrate You can take this medicine on an empty stomach. Follow the instructions exactly as directed. Take the recommended dose almost around at the same time every day for better results.