Digoxin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Digoxin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Digoxin Digoxin Interactions with Food and Herbs Banana: Avoid eating banana when you are on digoxin as it increases the potassium level in the body. Excess potassium can lead to heart failure or irregular heartbeat.

Fiber Rich Foods: Foods rich in fiber like wheat bran muffins and psyllium interact with digoxin and reduce the absorption of digoxin from the digestive tract. So take digoxin 1 hour before or 2 hours after eating foods that are rich in fiber.

Salt Substitutes: Digoxin interacts with foods that contain salt substitutes, where potassium is replaced by sodium. Due to this interaction, the effectiveness of digoxin in treating heart failure may be decreased.

Senna and St.John's Wort:Digoxin interacts with both Senna and St. John's wort, which lead to a reduction in the amount and activity of digoxin in the body.

Black Licorice with Glycyrrhizin:When you are on digoxin, avoid black licorice in your diet as it may result in irregular heartbeat and heart attack.

Hawthorn Berry and Siberian Ginseng:These herbs interact with digoxin and increase the activity of digoxin in the body.





Digoxin Interactions with Alcohol Avoid alcohol while taking digoxin as it will make you drowsier. Mixing of alcohol with digoxin will decrease the amount of the drug in your bloodstream which may cause abnormalities in heart function. Due to this interaction high blood pressure and congestive heart failure also can occur.





How to Take the Medication - Digoxin Digoxin is available in the forms of a tablet, capsule and pediatric elixir. It is usually taken once in a day. You should not change the brand of digoxin as different brands have a different amount of active drug. To measure the elixir, use an appropriate marked dropper. Don't take less or more amount of digoxin than the recommended level. Follow the given instructions exactly.









