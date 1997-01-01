Digoxin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Digoxin Interactions with Food and HerbsBanana: Avoid eating banana when you are on digoxin as it increases the potassium level in the body. Excess potassium can lead to heart failure or irregular heartbeat.
Fiber Rich Foods: Foods rich in fiber like wheat bran muffins and psyllium interact with digoxin and reduce the absorption of digoxin from the digestive tract. So take digoxin 1 hour before or 2 hours after eating foods that are rich in fiber.
Salt Substitutes: Digoxin interacts with foods that contain salt substitutes, where potassium is replaced by sodium. Due to this interaction, the effectiveness of digoxin in treating heart failure may be decreased.
Senna and St.John's Wort:Digoxin interacts with both Senna and St. John's wort, which lead to a reduction in the amount and activity of digoxin in the body.
Black Licorice with Glycyrrhizin:When you are on digoxin, avoid black licorice in your diet as it may result in irregular heartbeat and heart attack.
Hawthorn Berry and Siberian Ginseng:These herbs interact with digoxin and increase the activity of digoxin in the body.