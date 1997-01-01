Candesartan and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Candesartan interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Candesartan
Candesartan is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. It blocks the action of certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly. High blood pressure reduction helps prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems.
Trade Names
Candesartan Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods (Noni Juice): Avoid potassium-rich foods including noni juice while taking candesartan since the combination can result in high blood potassium levels.
Candesartan Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with candesartan can lower your blood pressure and result in drowsiness, dizziness or fainting.
How to Take the Medication - Candesartan
Candesartan comes in the form of a tablet to be taken by mouth once or twice a day. It can be taken either with food or on an empty stomach. Follow the given instructions exactly as directed by your doctor. Do not exceed or double the dose at once. While taking candesartan, you need to check your blood pressure frequently. Do not stop the medicine on your own as it can cause side effects.