Bumetanide and its Interactions with Alcohol

Bumetanide interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Bumetanide
Bumetanide is a diuretic, prescribed for the treatment of swelling and fluid retention due to congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease.
Bumetanide Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol may add to the blood pressure lowering effect of bumetanide.
How to Take the Medication - Bumetanide
Bumetanide comes in the form of a tablet to be taken once a day. It can be taken either with food or on an empty stomach. In case bumetanide causes stomach upset, it should be taken only with food. If you take it to treat edema (fluid retention in the body), you may take it twice a day with 4-5 hours interval. Take bumetanide regularly and don't skip a dose. Do not stop the use of the medicine suddenly without consulting the doctor as it might create some severe side effects. Bumetanide may lower blood potassium level; your physician may instruct you to include potassium-rich foods like bananas, prunes, sweet potatoes, nuts in your diet.