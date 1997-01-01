Benazepril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Benazepril interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Benazepril
Benazepril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. It decreases a chemical that tightens blood vessels thereby making blood vessels to dilate, which lowers blood pressure.
Trade Names
Benazepril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salt Substitutes: Those who are taking benazepril should avoid sodium, calcium and magnesium-rich foods. The salts may reduce the blood-pressure lowering effect of benazepril.
Potassium Rich Foods: Benazepril has the capacity to increase potassium level in the blood. High levels of potassium can lead to irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges and green leafy vegetables when you are on benazepril.
Benazepril Interactions with Alcohol
Avoid taking alcohol with benazepril as it may result in side effects like headache, dizziness and faintness.
How to Take the Medication - Benazepril
Benazepril comes as a tablet. You may take it once or twice a day either with food or on an empty stomach. Follow the recommended dose and instructions. Do not stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor.