Top Skin Care Tips for Working Women

What are Skin Care Tips for Working Women?Working women often suffer skin problems as they have busy schedules, which mean that they have little time to take care of themselves. In addition to this, they are exposed to dust and pollution on a daily basis, which make their skin grimy and prone to blackheads. It is possible to manage a regular beauty regimen without having to spend a lot of time in front of the mirror each morning.
- Sunscreen
- Moisturizer
- Cleanser
Fashion and Make-Up TipsYou don’t have to peruse the latest women’s magazines in search of the latest “must-have” fashion for working women; instead, wear clothes that suit and reflect your personality and your style as this will make you stand out. A chic but modest fashion style is the best way to go and it will also require minimal makeup.
Applying make-up in the morning can take a while if you are unsure of your skills with a brush, so it’s best to have a regular routine. Don’t try out a new lipstick colour or a new blush on a Monday morning but instead try it out over the weekend so you can judge the effect at leisure. One of the best time-saving makeup tips for working ladies is to ditch the foundation and use a compact instead. Water-based foundations can take a while to dry so instead you should apply a little compact powder to your face and neck for a fresh and natural look.
Tips for Beautiful SkinIn addition to your daily beauty regimen, you should take the time to pamper yourself a little over the weekend. The weekend is the perfect time to rejuvenate after a long week and you don’t have to spend a day at the spa in order to get a little “me” time! Here are a few beauty tips and tricks that you can use to get the glowing skin you always dreamed of:
- A homemade face pack can go a long way in erasing the stress of the week. Avoid readymade face packs and stick to natural products as far as possible as this is one of the most basic beauty tips for women. Use a few pinches of kaolin clay or Fuller’s Earth as your base and add additional ingredients as per your requirements. If you have oily skin add a little fresh orange juice but if you have dry skin, add a little fresh coconut milk instead. You should also add a few crushed mint leaves to your skin to keep your skin cool and fragrant.
- Sometimes it’s the simple things that make the most difference– a healthy diet along with regular exercise and an adequate intake of water can give you a naturally radiant complexion within weeks. This is one of the most efficient beauty tips for glowing skin. If you have ever wondered what vitamins are good for your skin – here’s the easy answer– Vitamin A prevents wrinkles, Vitamin C prevents spots and Vitamin E prevents excessive drying which is why these are called skin-healthy vitamins. However, almost all vitamins play some part in skin health and so it is best to have a holistic approach and just follow a healthy diet plan.