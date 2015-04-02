medindia
Top Skin Care Tips for Working Women

Written by Shaun DMello | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 02, 2015
What are Skin Care Tips for Working Women?

Working women often suffer skin problems as they have busy schedules, which mean that they have little time to take care of themselves. In addition to this, they are exposed to dust and pollution on a daily basis, which make their skin grimy and prone to blackheads. It is possible to manage a regular beauty regimen without having to spend a lot of time in front of the mirror each morning.

So here are 3 of the most important beauty tips for working women:
  • Sunscreen
Photoaging is the term for skin damage caused by exposure to UV rays. Photoaging can add years to your appearance and make you seem much older than your actually are. It can also cause wrinkles, freckles and dark spots and it destroys collagen which in turn makes your skin less soft and supple. Apply sunscreen to your arms and face before your breakfast as it requires at least 30 minutes to be properly absorbed by your skin.

  • Moisturizer
Working in an air-conditioned office invariably leads to dry and flaky skin. To prevent this, about half way through your day, rinse your face with warm water and use a moisturizer. This will keep your skin clean and prevent flaking. One of the simplest natural beauty tips is to mix equal amounts of jojoba essential oil, apricot essential oil and water and apply this mixture to your face. It will take about 2 minutes to dry and after that you can apply your makeup as usual.
  • Cleanser
Use a cleanser as soon as you get home. Keep cotton pads and your cleanser in an accessible place so that you can clean your face as soon as you get home. Most of us want to just collapse after a hard day at work but it is important that you cleanse your face of all make-up and grime before you do anything else. In fact, it would be best if you could go for a hot shower immediately after getting home as this would leave you clean, refreshed, relaxed and ready to greet your evening with a smile!

Cleanser

Fashion and Make-Up Tips

You don’t have to peruse the latest women’s magazines in search of the latest “must-have” fashion for working women; instead, wear clothes that suit and reflect your personality and your style as this will make you stand out. A chic but modest fashion style is the best way to go and it will also require minimal makeup.

Applying make-up in the morning can take a while if you are unsure of your skills with a brush, so it’s best to have a regular routine. Don’t try out a new lipstick colour or a new blush on a Monday morning but instead try it out over the weekend so you can judge the effect at leisure. One of the best time-saving makeup tips for working ladies is to ditch the foundation and use a compact instead. Water-based foundations can take a while to dry so instead you should apply a little compact powder to your face and neck for a fresh and natural look.

Fashion and Make-Up Tip

Tips for Beautiful Skin

In addition to your daily beauty regimen, you should take the time to pamper yourself a little over the weekend. The weekend is the perfect time to rejuvenate after a long week and you don’t have to spend a day at the spa in order to get a little “me” time! Here are a few beauty tips and tricks that you can use to get the glowing skin you always dreamed of:
  • A homemade face pack can go a long way in erasing the stress of the week. Avoid readymade face packs and stick to natural products as far as possible as this is one of the most basic beauty tips for women. Use a few pinches of kaolin clay or Fuller’s Earth as your base and add additional ingredients as per your requirements. If you have oily skin add a little fresh orange juice but if you have dry skin, add a little fresh coconut milk instead. You should also add a few crushed mint leaves to your skin to keep your skin cool and fragrant.
  • Sometimes it’s the simple things that make the most difference– a healthy diet along with regular exercise and an adequate intake of water can give you a naturally radiant complexion within weeks. This is one of the most efficient beauty tips for glowing skin. If you have ever wondered what vitamins are good for your skin – here’s the easy answer– Vitamin A prevents wrinkles, Vitamin C prevents spots and Vitamin E prevents excessive drying which is why these are called skin-healthy vitamins. However, almost all vitamins play some part in skin health and so it is best to have a holistic approach and just follow a healthy diet plan.

Tip for Beautiful Skin

