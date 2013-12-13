medindia
Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 13, 2013
The beauty of a woman is not only in the clothes she wears, her poise, the make up she puts on or the way she sets her hair, but a combination of all these. A woman’s life is not any easier in the modern world as she has a lot of responsibility within the family—like doing household chores and running after her little kids while managing a successful career. With so much of tension and hectic schedules daily, a woman also likes to look forward to making herself look beautiful without spending long hours or a small fortune on make up. Here are some make up tips that can guide and transform your looks and make you look and feel more beautiful.

Face Makeup Tip

Face makeup can make your skin tone look good, but you should also know how to apply make up in a proper way to enhance your looks. Here are some face makeup tips you can try:

Before you begin the make up, wash your face to be clear and smooth.

Face Makeup Tip: Wash Your Face Before Makeup

Apply a light moisturizer that is suitable for your skin type.

Apply foundation on the skin surface to make your make up last longer.

Apply a sheer foundation that matches your skin tone.

Use a make up sponge while applying the foundation.

Apply concealer to any red, dark circles or discolored spots in your face.

Use a make up brush and apply powder all over your face.

Apply a small amount of blush to the apples of your cheeks.

Once everything is done, take a fluffy powder brush and blend everything together so that there are no visible lines or powders.

Eye Makeup Tip

Eyes are the most attractive part in human beings. They are known as the center of attention. So enhance your eye color with shades that will make your eyes shine prominently in your face.

Use a liquid or pencil eyeliner and line your eyes across the upper lash line.

Put on a shade of eye shadow that will suit the color of your eyes.

Eye Makeup Tip: Put on a Shade of Eye Shadow

Use eyebrow pencil color that matches with your natural eyebrow color to fill in missing areas so that your eyebrows will look natural.

Curl your lashes before applying mascara by using an eyelash curler to grip your upper lashes

Apply a little or a lot of mascara depending on the look you want. Start at the base of your upper lashes then slowly move upwards. You can also apply to the outer part of the lash on the bottom lid.

Lips Makeup Tip

Want to make your lips appear plumper and natural? Here are some easy lips makeup tips to get the plumper looks:

First apply a lip balm on your lips to keep them hydrated and to prevent them from cracking.

Use a sharpened lip liner that matches your lip color and line your lips.

Lips Makeup Tip: Use a Sharpened Lip Liner

Use a brush to apply lipstick or lip-gloss.

Blot your painted lips lightly with a tissue.

Daily Makeup Tip

Want to look beautiful but having a busy schedule at work place? Try on daily make up tips that will transform your looks in just a split second.

Before applying any make up, wipe off your face thoroughly.

Apply a moisturizer after you clean your face.

Use concealer that matches your skin tone and apply to cover any spots on your face.

Use a liquid or powder foundation that works better for you.

Use a brush to apply blush on your cheekbones.

Daily Makeup Tip: Use a Brush to Apply Blush on your Cheekbones

Use an eye primer or a little foundation with powder to apply on your eyelid before applying eye shadow.

Apply an eye shadow of your choice.

Line your upper eyes with liquid or pencil eyeliner.

Curl your lashes and apply a coat of black or brown mascara.

Bridal Makeup Tip

Every woman wants to have a glamorous and beautiful look during her wedding day. Here are some easy makeup tips you can follow:

Use a primer as a base to ensure that your foundation lasts the whole day.

Use a foundation that matches your skin tone to have a natural look and remember to use a brush while applying a foundation.

Concealer is a must for bridal beauty to get rid of unwanted spots. Use concealer after foundation application.

Use a large powder brush and dust lightly onto the face. Remember to use powder that has identical shades with your foundation to set the foundation and concealer.

To have a fresh look while posing for photographs, make sure you apply a slight blusher to the apples of your cheeks and gently blend the blusher upwards towards the hairline.

Bridal Makeup Tip: Apply Light Eye Shadow Shade

To have your eyes glowing on your wedding occasion use a light eye shadow as base and apply all over your eye lid.

To have a dramatic look go for a darker eye shadow shade along the upper lash line. You can also use the shade to the lower lash line if you wish to and apply a dark eye pencil in the inner rim of the eye.

To have a glamorous look, curl your lashes by using eyelash curler and then apply two generous coats of waterproof black mascara.

Use a lip liner that matches your lipstick shade and use a brush to apply the lipstick.

Blot your painted lips lightly with a tissue to prevent the lipstick or gloss from smudging and reapply to make it stay for a longer time.

Makeup Tip for a Natural look

Wash your face with soap and water, and clean your face with a tissue before applying make up.

Use a moisturizer and apply gently on your face.

Apply a natural light foundation on your face.

Use a concealer to cover the dark or red spots on your face.

Makeup Tip for a Natural Look: Use a Concealer

Use eye shadow that matches your skin tone and apply on the upper part of your eyelid.

Line your upper eyelid with liquid eyeliner.

Curl your lashes with eyelash curler and apply a coat of mascara.

Apply blush on your cheekbones.

Use a neutral lip color that matches your natural lip color.

