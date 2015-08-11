medindia
The Secret to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day - Bridal Beauty Packages in Vogue

Written by Pooja Srivastava Banerjee | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 11, 2015
What are the Secrets to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day?

As a young girl, have you always stolen glances at the glowing bride and her near perfect make up? Did you cherish all those bridal magazines splashed with pictures of the brides in vivid hues and just the way they should look? Well, it can all be achieved easily with bridal beauty packages.

A little skin and body care touched with the makeup artiste’s brushes and a brilliantly colored ‘anarkali’ or ‘lehenga’ and you are ready for the shutterbugs.

The Essentials of Bridal Beauty Packages

Bridal beauty packages are made up of long lasting professional make up along with a bridal beauty preparation more popularly known as pre-bridal packages. A beauty therapist assesses your skin and ensures that the bride to be gets the entire treatment and spa therapy sessions recommended in the package. Bridal beauty packages consist of skin care, manicure, pedicure, hair care, body polishing, and makeup and bridal hair styles for the wedding day.

Popular beauty brands offer pre-bridal packages that are inclusive of natural and instant glow facials, relaxing and rejuvenating treatments for hair such as aroma head oil massage and full body exfoliations using fruit scrubs and fruit packs. The packages also include custom made skin repair techniques such as microdermabrasion and infusion of vitamins into inner skin layers, removal of any fine lines or wrinkles and anti-tan treatments to create a healthy bridal skin glowing from within.

What does Pre-bridal Package Include?

Every bride has individual needs and requires bridal beauty packages which suit her hair and skin type.

Basically, the pre-treatment of skin includes holistic remedies for all your skin problems such as acne, patchy pigmented skin, blemishes or dullness of skin. It is important for a bride to know what pre wedding package includes. Well, the pre-bridal treatment essentially focuses on four most important aspects; face, body, hands and feet and hair.
  • Face

    Bleaching treatment is an important part of preparing your skin for the ‘D’ day. Choose bleach depending on your skin and weather conditions so that it enhances the texture of your skin and protects it. Facials, massages and removal of facial hair in multiple sittings also create a great clean look for your skin.
Bleaching Treatment
  • Body

    Stay in shape by eating well and healthy as well as indulging in at least 30 minutes of physical exercise. Body needs exfoliation to remove the dead cells from skin so that a fresher and younger looking skin can emerge from within. Bridal spa packages which offer deep aroma oil-based body massage should also be included in the pre-bridal package for a soothing and relaxing effect. This will surely help you in combating the pre wedding stress and exhaustion. Body pack and body waxes are included in all bridal beauty packages. Bikini wax is recommended these days as it is more hygienic compared with hair removal creams or shaving.
  • Hands and feet

    It is as important to take care of your hands and feet in your pre-bridal packages as they are also under the scanner during the pre and post wedding functions. Manicure involving paraffin wax pack for chapped skin, nail art and pedicures are needed for every bride to be.
Pre-Bridal Packages
  • Hair

    Girls are always looking forward to beautiful bridal hair styles for their special occasion. You can only get different bridal hair styles for different wedding functions if you have healthy and manageable hair. Along with body spa, bridal spa packages also include hair spa treatments to get healthy, smooth and shining hair. The hair spa therapy sessions are intended to offer relief from dandruff, split ends or dry wavy hair and offer deep conditioning to the hair. Hair color or henna treatment is also recommended as part of your bridal hair and makeup packages.

    Other essentials of bridal beauty packages popularly include nail color, nail art, French manicures, make up and bridal hair styles.

The Check List

Before finalizing the bridal beauty package, find out if they also include bridal make up and bridal hairstyles for pre and post wedding functions as well.

Also, know your makeup artiste and ensure that he has assessed your skin and decided how to do bridal makeup for you. Your makeup artiste will choose the type of makeup such as cream-based, mattifying or air brush techniques.

Before confirming anything else, the most important thing to check is the bridal hair and makeup prices you agreed to be worth the services included in your bridal beauty package.

Your Bridal Makeup Check List

  • Begin with the right skin care regiment to achieve the perfect look.
  • The best way of bridal make up and bridal hairstyle is the one with natural, glowing and ‘happy bride’ look.
Bridal Hairstyle
  • You must hold pre-wedding consultations with the skin therapist and the makeup artiste before starting out the beauty therapy and skin care regimen.
Your makeup artiste must know:
  • How to bring out your best features to get the best results.
  • The proper intensity of the makeup needed to create the desired look.
  • How to hide or down play your flaws such as dark circles, redness of sin, or acne marks.
  • Ensure the use of products which suit you and make use of the least number of makeup products to get the best results.
  • Give you a stunning look by highlighting your best features such as makeup which compliments your eye color, skin tone or hair color.

