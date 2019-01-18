Practicing mindfulness regularly can decrease menopausal symptoms in women according to a recent study by the Mayo Clinic study led by women's health specialist Richa Sood, M.D.

Be Mindful to Reduce Menopausal Symptoms

‘Mindfulness is a skill that can be easily acquired and can become a potential tool in treating menopausal symptoms and stress in women.’ Read More..

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.