Be Mindful to Reduce Menopausal Symptoms

‘Mindfulness is a skill that can be easily acquired and can become a potential tool in treating menopausal symptoms and stress in women.’

Mindfulness and Menopausal Symptoms

As part of the study, about 1,744 women were enrolled between the ages of 40 to 65 who were treated at Mayo Clinic's Women's Health Clinic in Rochester between 1 st January 2015 and 31 st December 2016

January 2015 and 31 December 2016 The women filled questionnaires asking about their stress levels, menopausal symptoms and practice of mindfulness

The study showed that women with higher mindfulness had fewer menopausal symptoms

The benefit of practicing mindfulness was greatest in women with more severe menopausal symptoms and distress

Mindfulness did not influence the degree or severity of menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats

Specifically, higher level of mindfulness was associated with lower levels of scoring of irritability, depression and anxiety in middle aged women undergoing menopause

What is Menopause?

How to Practice Mindfulness

Choose a quiet and comfortable space free of clutter and where you are unlikely to be disturbed.

Assume a comfortable posture and keep the back (spine) straight

Close your eyes and observe and pay close attention to your breathing and the movement of your chest and belly with each breath.

Gradually focus attention on each and every part of your body and release the tension by loosening the muscles from every part until you feel completely relaxed and tension free.

Begin initially with a short time of about 5 to 10 minutes and increase as you feel comfortable.

The findings of the study appear inThis finding suggests that discomfort caused by hot flashes and sweats are influenced by the woman's personality rather than the nature of the symptoms themselves.The findings of the study suggest thatDr. Sood says.A woman is said to be. The usual age of menopause varies between 47 to 55 years. Statistics estimate that every day 6000 women in the US reach menopause and by 2020 the total number of women 55 years and older is expected to reach 46 million.Troublesome symptoms associated with menopause in women include hot flashes, sweats, vaginal dryness and mental symptoms such as irritability, anxiety and depression.Here are few tips that will help you in practicing mindfulness in day-to-day life.When one practices mindfulness, their attention is focused only on the present, particularly attention to their breath or a specific object. If your attention wanders and other thoughts enter the head, try not to react or judge these thoughts and remain calm and undisturbed until the thoughts go away and turn your attention back to the present. Do not let thoughts from the past disturb you or worry about the future. Stay in the present.Mindfulness has itsbut is increasingly being viewed as a tool that can be practiced to reduce stress in several situations and places including hospitals, clinics prisons, schools and veteran centers including by anyone at home.Mindfulness can be easilyand achieve relaxation and inner peace.Dr. Sood says.Source: Medindia