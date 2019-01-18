Personalized Treatment Plans can Benefit Kidney Cancer Patients

Personalized treatment plans for patients with small renal tumors may significantly increase life expectancy as opposed to partial nephrectomy

Early-stage kidney cancer patients with heart diseases and other comorbidities could substantially benefit from this treatment option

New research recommends the use of computer simulation models to add value to clinical trials

In patients with kidney or renal cancer, the kidney cells turn malignant, grow unrestrictedly and form tumors. These renal tumors are most often detected at an early stage and surgically treated. The procedure, referred to as partial nephrectomy involves removal of the tumor and part of the kidney that is diseased. However, not all patients would be suited for surgery, particularly those with chronic kidney disease. For these patients, the new research recommends personalized treatment plans as opposed to surgical options in order to extend life expectancy.