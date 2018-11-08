medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Biomarker Can Predict Kidney Cancer Risk Years Before Clinical Diagnosis

by Iswarya on  August 11, 2018 at 3:46 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel blood test discovered can help foresee kidney cancer risk and survival five years before diagnosis, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
New Biomarker Can Predict Kidney Cancer Risk Years Before Clinical Diagnosis
New Biomarker Can Predict Kidney Cancer Risk Years Before Clinical Diagnosis

Kidney-injury-molecule-1 (KIM-1) can be detected in the urine and blood and is generally present at low levels in healthy individuals.

In a new study, BWH investigators along with colleagues from Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center, explore whether a blood test can detect higher concentrations of KIM-1 in patients who will go on to develop kidney cancer up to five years later.

Their results show that KIM-1 substantially helped distinguish between those who went on to develop kidney cancer from those who did not.

"Early detection of kidney cancer can be lifesaving. We can cure kidney cancer when we detect it at an early stage, but patients with advanced kidney cancer have a very high death rate," said Venkata Sabbisetti, Ph.D., a research faculty member in the BWH Renal Division. However, kidney cancer is asymptomatic, and many patients present with advanced kidney cancer at the time of diagnosis. Our results suggest that with further refinement, KIM-1 has the potential to identify patients with early, curable kidney cancer."

Sabbisetti and colleagues measured KIM-1 concentrations in samples from patients enrolled in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC). The team compared KIM-1 levels from 190 participants who went on to develop RCC within the next five years to 190 matched participants (same age, body mass index, smoking status, etc.) who remained healthy. In samples with detectable levels of KIM-1, the average concentration was double in those who would develop kidney cancer.

The team reported that adding KIM-1 to a model for predicting kidney cancer risk approximately doubled the accuracy of that model. KIM-1 was substantially more sensitive for kidney cancer detection than prostate-specific antigen is for prostate cancer. However, given how much rarer RCC is, the researchers noted that KIM-1 should be measured along with another kidney disease-specific markers to be useful for early detection in the general population.

"We envision that KIM-1 will be useful in settings where the risk of kidney cancer is higher, such as patients undergoing abdominal CT scanning, where KIM-1 could be used to stratify risk of RCC," the authors wrote. "This will be particularly important given the rise of routine CT scans and the strong association between a number of CT scans and number of nephrectomies performed at the regional level in the U.S., indicating a substantial burden of overdiagnosis."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is kidney cancer that affects the lining of the kidney tubules. The initial stages of the cancer are asymptomatic and this makes early management of the disease difficult.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical procedure that uses electrical energy and heat to destroy cancer cells. Know more about the benefits and risks of RFA.

Wilms Tumor

Wilms Tumor

Wilms tumor or nephroblastoma is the most common cancerous kidney tumor in children of less than 5 years of age. Most children with favorable histology can be cured of the cancer.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Hematuria

Hematuria

Hematuria is a condition marked by the presence of red blood cells (erythrocytes) in the urine. The bleeding may occur just once or it may be recurrent.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Kidney Hematuria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 Fish Oil Triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish Oil Triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish oil triglycerides containing omega 3 fatty acids are nutritional supplements given directly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...